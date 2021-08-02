New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 264,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 155,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.