New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $855,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

