New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.