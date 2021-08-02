New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

