New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $676,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.50 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

