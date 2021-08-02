New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

