New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $348.16 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

