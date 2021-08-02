New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

