New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,818,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,008,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

