New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

