New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.29 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,404,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.67 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

