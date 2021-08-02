New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

