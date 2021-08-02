Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,309,000 after acquiring an additional 697,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 84,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,521. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.