Newton One Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $58.06. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,167. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $59.68.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.