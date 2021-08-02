Newton One Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.68. 1,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

