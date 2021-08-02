Newton One Investments LLC Takes $65,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 716,441 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40.

