Newton One Investments LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 387,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

