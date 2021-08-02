NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

