NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. 12,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,828. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

