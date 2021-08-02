NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 7,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.