Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.04. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

