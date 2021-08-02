Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

