NIX Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $67,592.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,621.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.06 or 0.06622818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.80 or 0.01402765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00363586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00130567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00595772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00369927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00299223 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

