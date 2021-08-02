Noble Rock Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Rock Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Noble Rock Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NRACU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRACU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,036,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

