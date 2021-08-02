Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $2,148,750.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory P. Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.98. 3,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

