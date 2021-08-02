North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.