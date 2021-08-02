North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $129,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PPL were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

