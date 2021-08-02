North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $261,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.