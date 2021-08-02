North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 235 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

