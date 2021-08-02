North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 675 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $165.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.