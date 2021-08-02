North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

