Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.