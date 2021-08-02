Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 77,453 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $39,227,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at $10,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $7,169,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

VIEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

View stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. View, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

