Northern Trust Corp Buys 34,264 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCTX stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LCTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

