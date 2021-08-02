Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 102,778 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of -0.66. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.