Northern Trust Corp Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $33,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

