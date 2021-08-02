Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,650 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 57.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.