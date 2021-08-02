Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,244 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $4,489,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

