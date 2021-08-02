Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,009 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 110,326 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

