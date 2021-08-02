Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Siebert Financial worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.19 on Monday. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

