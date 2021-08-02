NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 29.8% in July

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NSTM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

