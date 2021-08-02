NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 29.8% in July

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NSTM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. NovelStem International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
About NovelStem International
