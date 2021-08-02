NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as low as $147.60 and last traded at $147.76. Approximately 4,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

