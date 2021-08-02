Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AAR worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

