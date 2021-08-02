Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.