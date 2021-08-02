Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NXP stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

