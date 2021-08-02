NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE opened at $95.00 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.