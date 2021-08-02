nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.61 on Monday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,161,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

