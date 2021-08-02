NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861,734. The company has a market cap of $488.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,657,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

