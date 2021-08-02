ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 40.3% in July

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

