Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

